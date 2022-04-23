Brazzo acknowledges ups and down of Bayern Munich’s philosophy for the U-23 squad

Bayern Munich II is fighting for its promotion life in what looks to be an insurmountable deficit to make up in the season’s final weeks.

For sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic, the team will always be battling given the youthful core the team will typically have. Salihamidzic, however, greatly values what role the team plays in the overall structure of the club.

“The U-23s can be a transitional station on the way to our (first team) or to another professional squad. The third division is intensive and we know how difficult it is to survive there with our 18, 19-year-olds,” Salihamidzic told Tz (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Nevertheless, we will continue to try — although we always want to consider individual cases. For some players, playing with the U-23s and training with our first team is the right thing, for others a loan move in Germany or abroad might be better.”

That philosophy has had some hit and some misses, but the squad has definitely provided the players with a good platform to promote themselves, while also helping the club maintain a solid developmental offering.