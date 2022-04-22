Heat check: How are you feeling ahead of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund?

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will square off in a match that is getting a lot of attention.

Der Klassiker is always a much anticipated showdown, but should the Bavarians win this match, Bayern Munich will capture its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. Moreover, this could be the last time fans get to see Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland lining up opposite each other in the Bundesliga.

BVB is banged up, however, and Marco Rose will have his hands full in trying to find a way to put together a lineup that is capable of keeping the high powered Bayern Munich offense in check. Dortmund needs these three points to keep their thinning title hopes alive.

As for Julian Nagelsmann’s squad, Die Roten is starting to shake out of its recent slump and will undoubtedly be ready to try and clinch yet another league crown on their home turf at the Allianz Arena.

For fans, it is hard to gauge exactly how people feel ahead of this match...so why don’t you tell us in the poll below and in the comments?