Bayern Munich teaming with city to help Ukrainians in need

Bayern Munich has launched an initiative in conjunction with the city of Munich to support displaced Ukrainians and provide housing to roughly 15 people.

There are over 360,000 Ukrainians, who have been made their way to Germany. Over 5,000,000 Ukrainians in total have fled their homeland in total:

The cooperation between Bayern Munich and the city will offer a permanent home to refugees with disabilities. In addition, the club is launching the free program “We move together”, creating sports opportunities on the FC Bayern Campus for all refugees seeking refuge in Munich.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer was eager for the club to provide help.

“From the very beginning, FC Bayern took a stand against the war in Ukraine and expressed its solidarity with the people from Ukraine. For example, we first set up a fundraising campaign for children, and our employees, like very many Germans, immediately set about collecting relief supplies. Now FC Bayern will support people with disabilities from Ukraine with a sustainable care package,” Hainer said. “We all wish for and are demanding an immediate end to this war, but we in Europe, in Germany, in Munich will be confronted with the inhumanity of such a war for a long time to come. Sport is aware of its responsibility. I am very grateful to the Lord Mayor of the City of Munich, Dieter Reiter, that the FC Bayern family can implement a sustainable commitment here as a partner of the city, which we can link up with our other Ukraine initiatives, such as our free sports program.”

Dieter Reiter talked about the partnership Bayern Munich and the city will undertake to make it all happen.

“I am delighted with this great commitment by FC Bayern, which also focuses on people who have been hit particularly hard by the war in their home country, Ukraine. Together with our municipal social services department, we can thus offer people with disabilities a longer-term perspective with us. And the sports programs we offer also play an important role in that,” said Reiter. “That’s what makes our city so special, that people here help each other, like the many volunteers who are taking in refugees, finding them flats or supporting them in their care. But our associations, clubs and companies are also getting involved, just like FC Bayern here. Thank you very much for this terrific support!”

Bayern Munich and the city will pay the rental costs for an initial period of two years. The social services department will manage the project as well as the integration and care of the approximately 15 people.