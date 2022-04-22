Bayern Munich eyeing Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski?

Recently linked to Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch and RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer, Bayern Munich could be widening its search to include Robert Lewandowski’s countryman, Piotr Zielinski.

Zielinski’s contract with Napoli ends in 2024, which means the Italian club might not necessarily be ready to sell, but instead could be gauging just how much Zielinski might be worth on the open market. Transfermarkt has Zielinski valued at €50 million, which would seemingly be far too rich for Bayern Munich these days.

Zielinski has seven goals and five assists in 38 games across all competitions this season, while operating mostly as an attacking midfielder. Rather than a deeper role like how Laimer or Gravenberch might be deployed, Zielinski would seemingly be a transfer focused on bolstering the two attacking midfield positions in the 3-4-2-1 that Nagelsmann is expected to use next season.

As of now, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Paul Wanner, and Gabriel Vidovic are all expected to be in the mix for playing time next season, but both Müller and Gnabry are involved in contract negotiations with the club, while Vidovic could be loaned away.