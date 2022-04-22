Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 46 — what Julian Nagelsmann wants for Bayern Munich; Robert Lewandowski’s complicated talks; Serge Gnabry’s future in doubt; and MORE!

Ah, Der Klassiker weekend was always going to be crazy as Bayern Munich prepares for Borussia Dortmund, but there is no way anyone could have forecasted how much news surrounding the Rekordmiester was going to drop this week.

From potential transfers to the announcement of a friendly in Washington D.C. to Uli Hoeneß detailing why he slinked off into the shadows...this week had it all. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s three big requests for the summer: A right-back, a defensive midfielder, and an attacker.

The complicated situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski.

How Konrad Laimer might fit at Bayern Munich.

Serge Gnabry’s future is in doubt.

Marcel Sabitzer has suitors, but might not want to move on.

Some quick thoughts on the first episode of Better Call Saul.

