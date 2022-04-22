RB Leipzig’s Marcel Halstenberg compares similarities and differences between Julian Nagelsmann, Domenico Tedesco

RB Leipzig have had a fantastic Ruckrunde under Domenico Tedesco. The former Schalke 04 and Spartak Moscow manager has struck a chord with Die Roten Bullen and has them sitting in third place in the Bundesliga table, in the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League, and the final of the DFB-Pokal. Leipzig even top the “Ruckrunde tabelle” in the Bundesliga, having secured more points in the second half of the season than direct rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Marcel Halstenberg has recently found his way back into Leipzig’s squad after suffering from injury problems for the majority of the season. He even scored in his first Bundesliga start of the season in Leipzig’s recent 3-0 win over TSG Hoffenheim. In a recent interview with Sky, the defender described how Tedesco has a lot of similarities with Julian Nagelsmann, but also some differences at the same time. “They are very similar. Especially when it comes to the idea of ​​​​the ball,” he said (Sport1). “Julian (Nagelsmann) was even more obsessed with the details, so that everything went perfectly.”

When Nagelsmann was Leipzig manager, Halstenberg said that he “actually wanted to observe, control and coach every single player.” Under Tedesco, he sees a bit different of an approach in the sense there is not as much obsession over every, intricate little detail about gameplay. He described Tedesco’s method of managing as “quieter and more relaxed.”

“We get along well, the team spirit is outstanding,” he continued in describing the current feel around the dressing room.

Back tracking to last summer, Halstenberg was close to joining Dortmund at one point. A deal never materialized in the end and he wound up staying at Leipzig. “There were intensive discussions at the time and I could have imagined it, but it didn’t come to that,” he said of that particular situation. Fast forward to now, and Leipzig is fighting for two pieces of silverware as the season concludes as well as a top four finish in the Bundesliga. If this group stays together and players don’t get picked and prodded away from Leipzig, Halstenberg has ambitions that this group can continue to press for silverware beyond just this season. “I can imagine that if you stay together like this, you can definitely attack the championship in the next one or two years,” he stressed.

For Halstenberg, personally, there aren’t too many years left in the tank before he wants to start something new, outside of football. “I’ll be 31 in September, a maximum of 35 is the end. At some point I want to end the chapter of professional football and start something new,” he said.