Pau Torres thinks Liverpool will be more humble, cautious than Bayern Munich

At one point, Villarreal defender Pau Torres was closely linked to a transfer to Bayern Munich and after his club dumped the Bavarians from the Champions League, his name is one that many fans of the Rekordmeister will not soon forget.

Torres was one of the Villarreal standouts who clamped down on Bayern Munich during that tie, but a daunting matchup against Liverpool beckons and the 25-year-old is not expecting the Premier League side to approach the Yellow Submarine with the same level of hubris that Bayern Munich and Juventus displayed.

“(Liverpool) are the clear favorites right now, they’re in form,” Pau Torres told Marca (as captured by Football Espana). “It’s almost like they’re not there and then they take advantage of every mistake. We have to know who we’re up against and it’s okay to recognize that they’re the favorites, but so were Juve and Bayern. We’re here to prepare, work hard and continue to surprise. In the end we have nothing to lose. We’re hungry to do great things. We’ll be less of a surprise as we’ve just eliminated Juve and Bayern; Liverpool will be a little more humble than Bayern were. We’ll prepare conscientiously knowing what we’re training for.”