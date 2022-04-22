Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala looking forward to Borussia Dortmund tilt

Without late rounds of the DFB-Pokal and Champions League to look forward to, Bayern Munich is now solely focused on capturing yet another Bundesliga crown.

Against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, the Bavarians can make those dreams a reality. After the squad picked up a 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld last weekend, Bayern Munich is in the league’s driver’s seat once more.

Alphonso Davies touched on the Arminia win and talk over the squad’s urgency to win the Bundesliga.

“It’s a good result, especially after last week. We wanted to keep our heads up and win this game. We’re happy that we were able to get the three points. Next week is an important game, we’re really looking forward to it and we’re very motivated,” Davies said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Jamal Musiala, meanwhile, talked over his goal against Arminia Bielefeld and the importance of winning against Borussia Dortmund.

“After the game against Villarreal it wasn’t easy, we were a bit down. Lewy played a great pass to me, and I finally scored again. Now we have a match point against Dortmund. It doesn’t get any better than that. We’re all looking forward to the game,” Davies said.