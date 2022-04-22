Report: Torino’s Gleison Bremer could cost Bayern Munich €50 million

According to a report from La Gazzetta Dello Sport (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will probably have to pay a whole lot more than anyone could have anticipated for Torino center-back Gleison Bremer.

In fact, the Bavarians would have to pay as much as €50 million for the Brazilian defender if they want him to replace Niklas Süle.

After a few weeks where it looked like Bayern Munich was out of the market for a central defender, the latest rumors indicate that the Bavarians are now scouring the transfer market to see who is available.

The problem, as we know, is that the Rekordmeister has a limited budget for transfer fees and new salaries. The club could eventually free up funds to go after Bremer or another player as expensive as the Brazilian, but some players might have to be sold off to generate funds.

Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid are all reportedly interested in Bremer.