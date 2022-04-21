Report: Konrad Laimer prefers Bayern Munich over Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer went from having a very good, but very calm season to being thrust into the middle of a transfer saga — seemingly overnight.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are rumored to be interested in the Austrian. RB Leipzig, however, is reportedly reluctant to let Laimer walk — especially to Bayern Munich — and could be willing to risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is also rumored to be interested in Laimer. The Red Devils, of course, might have somewhat of an inside track on Laimer given Ralf Rangnick’s connection to RB Leipzig. Interestingly, Manchester United’s hiring of Erik ten Hag could pave the way for the new manager to bring Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch with him to England. Gravenberch has been closely linked to Bayern Munich.

Despite numerous clubs wanting the talented 24-year-old, Laimer is said to prefer a reunion with his old boss, Julian Nagelsmann, at Bayern Munich.