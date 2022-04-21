“Back on the Road”: Bayern Munich to visit the United States in July for the 2022 Audi Summer Tour

After two years of digital tours over the summer due to the pandemic, Bayern Munich are finally hitting the road again this year. The club confirmed that Julian Nagelsmann and co. will visit the United States from the 18th to the 24th of July.

The Rekordmeister will play D.C. United at the Audi Field on July 20th as a part of the Audi Football Summit and will be spending five of their seven days in the States in Washington D.C. The fixture will be Bayern’s maiden preseason meeting with an MLS team.

The club CEO Oliver Kahn shared his excitement for the team to be back on the road once again. He said, “After two years of the pandemic, we are very much looking forward to connecting with our fans via our extremely popular and successful Audi Summer Tours. It will be great to see the enthusiasm of our family of fans in the U.S. FC Bayern is “Back on the Road” — always looking forward to the target of bringing joy to our fans.”

Due to the unfortunate circumstances caused by the pandemic, the Bundesliga champions had to connect with their fans from overseas through their digital summer tours.

“Over the last two years, the virtual Audi Summer Tours have been well received by our fans across the world thanks to the hugely creative content. Nevertheless, nothing replaces real contact with fans in their own home countries. Over time, the Audi Summer Tour has become an important tool in presenting our club on the global — and at the same time bringing our values and our Bavarian roots to the world,” said Andreas Jung, Bayern’s Board Member for Marketing.

According to the club’s press release, another Audi Football Summit is being planned and the details will be announced soon.