Julian Nagelsmann talks injuries, Borussia Dortmund, and maybe some beer showers

Bayern Munich manager Julian Naglesmann knows downing Borussia Dortmund will be a tough task even as BVB is in a depleted state.

Marco Rose’s side will be missing Gregor Kobel, Axel Witsel, Mats Hummels, Donyell Malen, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Meunier, Thorgan Hazard, Giovanni Reyna and Steffen Tigges.

Yikes.

None of that matters to the Bayern Munich boss, however, who is seeking to capture his first Bundesliga title — and the club’s 10th consecutive championship.

“They have a few players missing, but they’re very versatile and can play a number of systems during the game. They remain one of the best sides in the final third. If they look to increase the tempo of the game, it will be very fast,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @FCBayernEN).

As for his own squad, Nagelsmann has some banged up and/or ill players, as well.

“(Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) had back problems yesterday, but was involved again today. Lucas Hernandez is doing fine now. (Kingsley Coman) was having some ankle issues again — we’ll see how he is tomorrow and make a decision,” Nagelsmann said. “Omar Richards has a cold — all his tests have come back negative. Corentin Tolisso is out as you know, Bouna Sarr is also unavailable with a patella tendon issue. Leon Goretzka is back on board after his cold and has trained superbly.”

While this might be his first time being this close to a title, Nagelsmann knows his many of his players are much more accustomed to the prospect.

“Some players have certainly gotten used to winning league title. But we still have a something to achieve. The players will be happy, I’m sure of that,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

And, yes, Nagelsmann has seen Bayern Munich’s famous “beer showers. ” The coach might be enthused about the possibility of being involved in that type of celebration.

“I can imagine we have something planned. But first I’m focused on the job, the opponent. If we become champions, something will certainly also take place at Marienplatz. We have two very capable people in team management planning that,” Nagelsmann said.