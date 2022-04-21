Bayern Munich won’t sell Robert Lewandowski without contingency plan already in place

While there have been dozens of stories surrounding the uncertain future of Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, it appears there are a few certainties:

Bayern Munich wants to extend Lewandowski’s deal.

There are potentially big issues regarding salary and contract length that could prove to be difficult for the Bavarians to work through.

FC Barcelona is eager to bring in Lewandowski.

Now, per Sport1, it appears we can add one more caveat to that list, Bayern Munich wants to ensure that it has a contingency plan in place before it would agree to let Lewandowski leave:

As is well known, the Polish top scorer requires more persuasion than Neuer and Müller. Lewandowski, who has been linked to FC Barcelona, ​​is seriously considering leaving Munich, but he only wants to make a decision after his advisor Pini Zahavi has talked to the record champions. When are these due? Possibly in April, but no later than the beginning of May. For Bayern it is still clear: Lewandowski will only be approved for a change in the summer if they also have a suitable successor for him. Otherwise they would be ready to go into the final year of the contract with him. Salihamidzic and Co. are preparing for several scenarios, even if they hope Lewandowski will stay. But this is far less realistic than in previous years.

At this point, it seems like a lot will have to happen for Lewandowski to leave Bavaria this summer. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, Red Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko, VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic, Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick.