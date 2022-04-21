Manuel Neuer issues hardline request as part of new deal at Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer is one of several key players at Bayern Munich in the process of negotiating a contract extension. Neuer, though, reportedly has one “outside the box” request from the club as part of his new deal per Sport1:

SPORT1 already reported in January about positive talks between Munich and the Neuer side about continuing the joint success story.

An important condition for Neuer: goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic (41) should stay at least as long as he does. Because “Tapa”, as the Croatian is called, is his most important reference person in the club and also does a lot with him privately. He also came to Munich with Neuer in 2011.

Therefore, the bosses will most likely comply with the captain’s wish - even if Tapalovic has a little less say in Nagelsmann’s coaching team than he did under ex-coach Hansi Flick.