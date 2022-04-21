Thomas Müller being groomed for position at Bayern Munich after playing days are over?

Nearly everyone is expecting Bayern Munich and Thomas Müller to work out a contract extension and for the 32-year-old star to enter the twilight of his career competing for the only professional club he has ever known.

According to Sport1, however, Müller’s time with the club might not end with his playing days:

In the case of Müller, too, there are only final details to be clarified, and a contract of up to two years is also waiting for him. After the recent away win in Bielefeld, the 32-year-old made it clear: “We are in good talks. Both sides want. I believe that at the end of the day a solution will be found.” The long-term goal of those responsible is already in place: they would like to keep the original Bavarian in another position at the club after his active career.

It will be interesting to see what the club envisions for Müller. CEO? Club president? Sporting director? Manager?

Whatever the case, fans will no doubt enjoy having the Raumdeuter as part of the club for years to come.