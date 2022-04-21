Report: Money, uncertainty on role could pave way for Serge Gnabry’s exit from Bayern Munich

The future of Serge Gnabry at Bayern Munich might be hanging in the balance.

No longer just about a bigger salary, Gnabry wants an important role on the squad, along with a more central role in the Julian Nagelsmann’s formation per Sport1:

The talks with the offensive star, which have already begun in 2021, continue to stall. If the tendency initially went clearly towards staying for all sides, a farewell to the German national player is now far from impossible. Gnabry would like to rise to the same salary category as Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman, both of whom earn over 15 million euros. However, Gnabry poker is not just about money.

Gnabry, though, is seeking to ensure that his role will be an important one for years to come. That kind of guarantee might be hard to come by given Bayern Munich’s current roster under let Julian Nagelsmann:

The player wants to feel like he is playing an important role in Nagelsmann’s team - also in terms of his position. According to SPORT1 information, Gnabry has internally deposited the desire to play in a more central position. In the Nagelsmann system, it is currently mostly used on the right or left wing - combined with more defensive work than, for example, in the ten position.

Nagelsmann, though, has an abundance of talent for the two attacking midfield roles in his 3-4-2-1 formation. With that in mind, it is conceivable that Bayern Munich will look to sell Gnabry this summer:

There is therefore a lot to be said for a sale in the summer - even if Gnabry is highly regarded in the team, the cabin is good for with its looseness and has his closest childhood friend as a fellow player in Joshua Kimmich. The fronts are hardened, but the last word has not yet been spoken. From the point of view of Bavaria, time is gradually pressing. They do not want to lose Gnabry free of charge next year - after all, he has the greatest chance of a full replacement.

With the summer transfer window barreling toward us, Gnabry’s situation could be much more clear soon enough.