Bayern Munich Alumni: Uli Hoeneß laments perception of Bundesliga title losing value

Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß recently sat down with Süddeutsche Zeitung and talked about why he has been so quiet of late. Hoeneß said he wanted to strategically take a step back, so he was not being perceived as meddling in the club’s current affairs.

“When I gave interviews, people said Hoeneß couldn’t let go and still wants to get involved. So I withdrew quite a bit. That’s a pity, but it was urgently needed,” Hoeneß said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Otherwise, it affects Oliver Kahn or Herbert Hainer in the whole club. I don’t want that because I get along very well with both of them.”

Now, however, Hoeneß felt safe enough to speak on why he is upset the value of a Bundesliga title is perceived to have dropped.

“The league is always the measure of all things. It annoys me that the league title has come down so badly in terms of external value. I remember when I was a player then young director, we used to have a delirious week when we win the league,” Hoeneß said. “And now we’re nine points ahead, nobody is happy and every game that’s not so good is being criticized.”