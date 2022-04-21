Josip Stanisic’s future with Bayern Munich is uncertain

According to Sport1, we can add Josip Stanisic to the list of players on Bayern Munich’s roster that Julian Nagelsmann is not thrilled with.

Stanisic, who had an amazing preseason while many Bayern Munich stars were still resting from last summer’s European Championships, slowly faded out of the plans this season after dealing with COVID-19 and an injury. Since suffering a torn muscle in December, Stanisic has essentially been a seldom-used ghost man on the roster.

If the report is true, Bayern Munich might have to consider loaning out or even selling Stanisic if Nagelsmann truly does not trust the youngster:

Initially celebrated as a great discovery, Nagelsmann no longer has the greatest trust in the 22-year-old. Stanisic has hardly played since autumn (also due to injury). According to SPORT1 information, a loan is therefore possible. In addition: If Noussair Mazraoui comes, Stanisic would have even less chance of playing time than already.

Many fans had hoped that Stanisic was a diamond in the rough emerging from the club’s academy, but if the the report is accurate, the versatile 22-year-old could be yet another player who needs to move on to establish himself as a first team footballer.