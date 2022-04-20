Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker (Rückrunde)

It is almost as if the Bundesliga scripted the season to reach this point: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. Should the Bavarians win, they’ll wrap up a 10th consecutive league crown.

Even with a draw, Bayern Munich would be in a prime spot to win the league barring a blockbuster collapse given that Dortmund would need to win the rest of the matches, hope for the Bavarians to lose the rest of their matches — and make up a pretty massive goal differential in the process.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each club resides in the the table (Hint: The top).

A glance at the form and recent storylines surrounding each team.

A guess at Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

