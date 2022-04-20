Report: Atletico Madrid joins Arsenal in scoping Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich midfielder might be drawing interest from a couple of big names: Atletico Madrid and Arsenal FC.

We had previously seen that Arsenal might be kicking the tires on the former RB Leipzig star, but Atletico Madrid throwing its hat in the ring could make things interesting. Bayern Munich is allegedly willing to sell Sabitzer for €15 million, but that could be a tough sum to achieve given Sabitzer’s season-long slump.

The talented Austrian has not settled in at Bayern Munich and has reportedly left the club’s front office “disappointed.” Still, Sabitzer’s track record of previous success could intrigue many clubs — especially with his affordable price tag.

One potential hang-up in a sale of Sabitzer is that the midfield might not want to leave Germany. The 28-year-old has been rumored to want to stay in Germany as a preference for his family life.

Meanwhile, Altschäffl also noted that Marc Roca, Omar Richards, and Bouna Sarr were all strong candidates to be sold this summer as well.