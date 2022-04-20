Report: Julian Nagelsmann wants right-back, defensive midfielder, and...a new attacker at Bayern Munich this summer

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has submitted a summer transfer window request to the club’s front office for three position profiles:

Right-back

Defensive midfielder

Attacker

The right-back request might already be complete as Bayern Munich is rumored to have already reach an accord with Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui, who will be a free transfer in the summer.

In addition, the Bavarians have been linked to Mazraoui’s teammate Ryan Gravenberch, who likely identifies as more of an 8 than a 6, but has the potential and physical toolset to play a more defensive and physical role. Ajax and Bayern Munich, however, have not been able to sync up on a transfer fee, which leaves the move in jeopardy. RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer has been mentioned as another option, but Die Roten Bullen likely won’t sell the Austrian to Bayern Munich this summer, which means the Rekordmeister would have to wait until the summer of 2023 when Laimer can make a free move.

As for Nagelsmann’s request for an attacker...that is interesting. The respective futures of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry are both at least somewhat in doubt in Bavaria as both players have contracts expiring in 2023 — and both are embroiled in at least somewhat tricky contract negotiations.

Regardless of what happens with those two players, Bayern Munich will still have the following options in the attack (at least as of now): Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Paul Wanner, Gabriel Vidovic, and Malik Tillman.

As for why Nagelsmann wants another attacker, the report states that the manager wants to put pressure on the existing personnel.

Bayern Munich has been loosely linked with players like Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, Ajax’s Antony, Leeds United’s Raphinha, Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko, VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic, Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick, and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez among others.

None of the aforementioned players would be easily affordable.