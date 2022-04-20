Bayern Munich II smashed by SpVgg Bayreuth, slip 11 points back in promotion fight

Bayern Munich II traveled to face SpVgg Bayreuth with the opportunity to greatly reduce the deficit they face in the Regionalliga Bayern promotion race. Bayreuth wasn’t having any of it, though, and they smashed Bayern II 4-0. The promotion dream isn’t dead, but it’s severely damaged right now.

Bayreuth scored their first goal in just the 6th minute and never looked back. It was 3-0 at halftime, and they cruised to a 4-0 win.

See the full highlights here.

Martin Demichelis was very straightforward with his post-match assessment: “It’s a hard blow our boys took today. Bayreuth was the better team and we deserved to lose 4-0.”

Bayern XI: Früchtl - Marušić (37. Herold), Lawrence, Feldhahn - Booth, Tillman (80. Metu), Kern (46. Kabadayi), Scott - Vidović (70. Aydin), Sieb (70. Ranos), Copado

The loss slips Bayern II 11 points behind Bayreuth in the Regionalliga table. Bayern II still have a game in hand; however, they have 7 games remaining in the season. They’re back at it this weekend when they travel to TSV Rain/Lech.