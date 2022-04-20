Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich outraged by FC Barcelona; Robert Lewandowski not ready to sign anywhere until after Bayern talks; Can Jesus save Barca?; Liverpool chasing Gavi?; Tottenham to make last ditch effort for Nico Schlotterbeck?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski reportedly will not get serious about leaving the club until he has formal, productive discussions with the Rekordmeister:

The Pole’s contract with FC Bayern runs until 2023. Polish media reported a few days ago that the 33-year-old had reached an agreement with FC Barcelona — with the farewell to Munich a done deal. According to SPORT1 information, however, Lewandowski has not yet asked for approval for a change. He only wants to make a decision about his future after the outstanding contract talks.

In addition, Bayern Munich is allegedly “outraged” over FC Barcelona’s rumored meddling with Robert Lewandowski (likely via agent Pini Zahavi):

Now the Spanish newspaper Sport reports that Bayern is “outraged” about Barca. The people of Munich are outraged because they think the Catalans have exploited Lewandowski’s open contract situation to knock on the player’s door - without having the security of being able to sign the striker at all. Indeed, due to Barca’s financial problems, a Lewandowski deal seems rather unrealistic in general. Sport writes: “ The people of Munich believe that Barca is playing the wrong game because they are absolutely convinced that they do not have and will not have the financial means to pay the transfer and the transfer fee requested by Lewandowski.”

The latest reports indicate that SC Freiburg star Nico Schlotterbeck will likely move to Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur could prepare last-ditch efforts:

The 22-year-old talent has been one of the breakout Bundesliga stars of the season, and now clubs from both Germany and England are eyeing Schlotterbeck, with Newcastle seemingly the favourites to land the youngster. 90min have previously claimed that the Magpies had a £40m rejected for Schlotterbeck in the January window, with the Athletic now reporting that Tottenham are interested in the German youngster. Indeed, Schlotterbeck has impressed many fans and pundits this season for Freiburg, and with Bayern now seemingly out of the race to sign the defender, Newcastle are in the clear to bring in the center-back this summer.

Should FC Barcelona fail to land Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, the club could make a run at Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus:

One of Barcelona’s main objectives this summer is to sign a number nine for Xavi and having given up on Erling Haaland, the Catalan side turned their attention to Robert Lewandowski but should that fail they now have alternative options. One of these alternative options according to Marca, is Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, who is on a list along with Rafael Leão and Darwin Nunez. The Brazilian could leave City should they sign Erling Haaland in the summer, as that would see the 25-year-old’s minutes restricted further than they already are at present and it is believed that City are the frontrunners for the Dortmund striker according to MEN.

I guess we can add Jesus to the list of people whose career is directly linked to the potential moves for Haaland and Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich played its first game since being eliminated from the Champions League by Villarreal and the Bavarians swarmed an overmatched Arminia Bielefeld side by using a relentless and overwhelming offensive attack to capture a 3-0 victory.

Using a back three, Julian Nagelsmann’s side went all-out on offense and just kept constant pressure on Arminia Bielefeld. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A recap of the match.

A look at the starting lineup and how it functioned during a pretty dominant that only lack more goals.

Serge Gnabry’s excellent showing.

Why Tanguy Nianzou needs to away on a loan.

The topic of tactics and why it is understandable that some players have been irritated with how things have played out offensively.

Liverpool is rumored to be very interested in FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi:

Liverpool have ‘sounded out’ Barcelona starlet Gavi over a potential summer transfer switch, with the La Liga side sweating over the teenager’s future, according to Spanish outlet Sport. Gavi is yet to renew his contract beyond 2023 and is wanted by practically all of Europe’s top clubs. The 17-year-old has been exceptional for Barca this season, playing 39 times across all competitions and chipping in with two goals and six assists in La Liga. Europe’s top clubs are lining up to pounce should Gavi not pen new terms and Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool are understood to be among them.

I find it hard to believe that FC Barcelona would let Gavi walkaway, but if (somehow) that happens, Liverpool would be a more likely destination than Bayern Munich (at least to me).

Despite recent rumors, Bayern Munich is not involved in a pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg star and Germany international Karim Adeyemi:

Although he was recently linked with Bayern, a move to Munich is not an issue for Karim Adeyemi. The destination remains Dortmund. Still the problem: the financial conditions. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) April 18, 2022

What a week...and not in a good way. Bayern Munich edged FC Augsburg, but subsequently was bounced from the Champions League by Villarreal, saw transfer news break on several key players, and might have thrown its hat back in the ring for a center-back.

The big news, however, was that aforementioned UCL exit, which we will talk about and discuss. Otherwise, here is what we have on tap for this episode:

An in depth look at what Bayern Munich might need to do to be at a level to contend for the Champions League for next season.

A personal heat check on where I am with Julian Nagelsmann.

It’s decision time on a few key veterans. Should they stay or should they go?

The latest news on the contract negotiations/transfer status of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich’s re-entry into the transfer market for a center-back. Who can they get? Who should they get?

Robert Lewandowski with the long-range nutmeg here during training: