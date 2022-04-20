Report: Germany national team to star in new Amazon Prime documentary

Per Sport1, DFB has reportedly partnered with Amazon to film a behind-the-scenes documentary on Germany men’s national team. Bundestrainer Hansi Flick and his team will be the subject of a fly-on-the-wall docuseries that is set to be released exclusively on Amazon prime in early 2023.

Fans yearning to watch Bayern Munich stars and national team captains Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller take part in the biggest tournament of the game have been granted their wish as the series will cover Germany’s entire 2022 World Cup campaign as well as the international breaks of this year leading to Qatar. The filming has been underway since March, when Die Mannschaft played friendly matches against Israel and Netherlands.

The team is accompanied by three cameramen, who are responsible for capturing ‘cabin speeches, training sessions, team meetings and leisure trips’. Interestingly, it is the same camera crew that recorded scenes for Bayern Munich’s “Behind The Legend” documentary. Coach Flick allegedly gave his approval for the production as he knows the shooting team from his time at the Bavarian club.

Moreover, the German FA will reportedly receive a sum of five-to-six million Euros for the rights, with a third of it to be distributed among players. The shooting is set to resume during the upcoming international break, when the likes of Leroy Sané and Kai Havertz will train and reside at Germany’s Adidas campus in Herzogenaurach and take on perennial rivals England and Italy in the UEFA Nations League.