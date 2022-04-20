Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn happy with defense ahead of next season

Losing Niklas Süle will certainly hurt Bayern Munich’s backline, but CEO Oliver Kahn is confident that Lucas Hernandez Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, and Tanguy Nianzou will be able to step in and fill the void at center-back with aplomb.

“Why shouldn’t (Pavard moving to center-back) be enough? He would be an option. Tanguy Nianzou is developing really well too. I think Lucas Hernandez played a good season, Upamecano is a player who is developing too,” Kahn told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Upa is only 22, 23. You shouldn’t always throw players in the bin when they haven’t played well for half a season. There are so many examples of players who eventually made it through. Pavard is doing a very good job as right-back, but can also play as center-back.”

Despite the public vote of confidence, Bayern Munich has been rumored to be in the market for another central defender. While no links have been concrete since this latest news, Bayern Munich also has players like Chris Richards, Lars Lukas Mai, and Bright Arrey-Mbi out on loan, who could be recalled and placed into the mix.