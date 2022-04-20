Sasa Kalajdzic honored to be mentioned in transfer rumors with Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has seen the rumors linking him to Bayern Munich and the 24-year-old admits that it reading those stories made him feel pretty good about the work he is doing.

“The fact that I am linked with FC Bayern at all is a huge honor and a confirmation of my very good performances. That makes me extremely proud,” Kalajdzic said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I haven’t had contact with Bayern because at the moment I’m only interested in staying up with Stuttgart. I have a correct relationship with Stuttgart. We’ll see what happens in the summer.”

Kalajdzic was a breakout star for VfB Stuttgart last season, but has dealt with a shoulder injury, a calf injury, and two different bouts with COVID-19 during this campaign. In all, the talented Austrian has missed 162 days this season due to injury or illness.

In all, Kalajdzic has played 11 matches and has tallied four goals and two assists in those appearances.

Kalajdzic is one of the players rumored to be on the short list of strikers, who could replace replace Robert Lewandowski if the Poland international transfers away next summer.

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, however, Kalajdzic is more likely to head to Borussia Dortmund to take the place of Erling Haaland, if the Norwegian leaves this summer — as he is expected to.