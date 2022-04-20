Bayern Munich prospects likely to leave the club

According to Sport1, Bayern Munich prospects Christian Früchtl and Malik Tillman could both be leaving the club this summer. For Früchtl, the move would be permanent:

The 22-year-old has been waiting for his first appearance for the professionals since 2017 and has almost always been the nominal number three since then. His zero-minute loan in the 2020/21 season at 1. FC Nürnberg also threw him back in his development. Now the signs are pointing to farewell – out of mutual interest. Früchtl’s contract runs until 2023. This also means that Bayern will only have the chance to receive a small training allowance for Früchtl this year.

At a minimum, Früchtl’s pathway to playing time is blocked by Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, and Alexander Nübel, who is on loan at AS Monaco.

Meanwhile, Tillman has been unable to break through into even a substitute role at Bayern Munich and looks like he could be headed away on a loan assignment:

The 19-year-old youngster made a positive impression before the season when the regular players were on vacation at the European Championship. Tillman got a professional contract, but could not recommend himself either in training or in his only starting eleven against Gladbach in early January. Since then, the versatile attacking player has not played a minute. Bayern’s plan: According to SPORT1 information, the U21 national player should be loaned out, first gaining game practice at a different location.

Playing mostly as an attacking midfielder or a forward, Tillman is stuck behind a plethora of better options for Julian Nagelsmann at this stage.

While something have changed at the club, it still remains extremely hard for young players to ascend into an important role on the first team from the club’s campus.