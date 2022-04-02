Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich (Ruckrunde)

Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg played out a first half low in expected goals and low in actual action. Bayern seemed dominant but not really likely to score until Leon Goretzka opened the scoring.
We discuss the following in this podcast:
- Whether Bayern played with a back four or a back three
- The return of Leon Goretzka and his influence in midfield
- Nils Petersen’s moment
- The excellence of Thomas Müller
- Why Bayern might have gotten lucky today
- Why there seemed to be a lack of sharpness at times
- Making sense of the bizarre events toward the end
- The exclusion of Kevin Schade and Woo-yeong Jeong
- A thought or two on the upcoming Villarreal clash.
