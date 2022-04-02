Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich (Ruckrunde)

Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg played out a first half low in expected goals and low in actual action. Bayern seemed dominant but not really likely to score until Leon Goretzka opened the scoring.

We discuss the following in this podcast:

Whether Bayern played with a back four or a back three

The return of Leon Goretzka and his influence in midfield

Nils Petersen’s moment

The excellence of Thomas Müller

Why Bayern might have gotten lucky today

Why there seemed to be a lack of sharpness at times

Making sense of the bizarre events toward the end

The exclusion of Kevin Schade and Woo-yeong Jeong

A thought or two on the upcoming Villarreal clash.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.