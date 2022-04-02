Match awards from Bayern Munich’s thrilling 4-1 victory over SC Freiburg

Jersey swap: Nico Schlotterbeck

The Freiburg youngster had a solid match. At just 22, he was one of the central figures in the home team’s defense. Even though Freiburg conceded four times, I still think that Nico had a great match. His only major mistake was when Gnabry scored his goal, but it was a very tricky situation. Freiburg had a couple of other great performers in Gunter and Schmidt, but Nico stopped numerous Bayern attacks and had several vital tackles and clearances. He has a bright future ahead of him.

Der Kaiser: Dayot Upamecano

The Frenchman finally had a performance worth remembering, and it was not an easy match by any means. Upamecano was a bit insecure at times — especially in the first part of the match. With time, he got better and better. He was physical, very strong in-ground duels, but also very quick to stop potentially dangerous attacks.

Upamecano and Tanguy Nianzou were a solid central-back pairing, and the duo stopped most of Freiburg’s attempts on goal. Upa also contributed with an amazing assist tonight, to Kingsley Coman. Up until now, we’ve seen mixed performances from the Frenchman, with a lot of errors, but also plenty of potential. Hopefully, he will get more consistent with time.

Fußballgott: Leon Goretzka

Bayern’s muscular midfielder finally returned, and what a return it was. He managed to score a goal on his comeback! He was sidelined for almost four months with a mysterious knee injury, but it is good to see him return to the starting eleven. His partnership with Joshua Kimmich was great today, and his partner also had a stellar performance. Leon covered lots of ground today and managed to help defensively and contribute in the final third. Goretzka managed to get 86% of his passes correct, and combined with his defensive efforts, it was a great match for him overall.

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

Coman also had a slow start in this match, and it took him some time to find his usual form. Whenever he got the ball, two Freiburg defenders immediately surrounded him and tried to steal the ball. He only managed to find himself in a couple of 1-on-1 situations. Coman scored the third goal for Bayern, and with that goal gave his team comfort to easily finish the match. Coman is one of the most consistent players this season for Bayern Munich and securing his contract extension was one of the most important decisions Bayern’s board made.

Meister of the Match: Serge Gnabry

What a performance! This is the kind of performance we need from Serge, who has been far too inconsistent in the past year or two.

Today, Serge Gnabry brought something that Bayern lacked. His movement and speed were just too much for Freiburg’s right flank. Just like Nils Petersen, Gnabry also managed to score a goal with his first touch of the ball. He was also very close to scoring his second goal, but in the end, he managed to give an assist to Marcel Sabitzer, who scored his first goal for Bayern. Hopefully, we’ll see more of these kinds of performances from Serge, especially in this most crucial part of the season.

