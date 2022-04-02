SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

The business end of the season starts here with Bayern Munich taking on high-flying Freiburg at their home stadium. Christian Streich has proven over and over again that he’s an excellent coach who can take his underdog team to within striking distance of Europe, and they will be well-rested and strongly motivated to take down the Bavarian giants.

For Nagelsmann, this game will have to be played with one eye kept on midweek, where Bayern visit Spain for a crucial Champions League quarter-final tie against Villarreal. Balancing both the Bundesliga and the UCL won’t be easy for the coach, but he’ll have to figure it out quick or else things could get messy.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.