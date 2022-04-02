SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

The international break is OVER and we can finally focus on proper football again. Bayern Munich return to action slightly bruised but still alive and kicking. Julian Nagelsmann now has to take on one of the most consistent teams in the league this season, and also somehow keep an eye on the upcoming Champions League tie against Villarreal. Fans demand a win in every game, but no one said it’d be easy.

Thankfully, most of Bayern’s stars are set to be available for this one. The only major doubt is Robert Lewandowski, who is suffering from a bruised rib sustained on international duty with Poland. If the big man can’t make it, then Bayern will have to play a makeshift XI with Serge Gnabry potentially fielded at striker, given that Choupo-Moting is out due to Covid.

Otherwise, the rest of the team basically selects itself. Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, the newly returned Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman — they’re all available. Nagelsmann has no excuses, he needs to get all three points in Freiburg today.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

