Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca linked to Real Betis and Sevilla, but might not want to leave

At his weekly press conference, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann touched on the subject of seldom-used midfielder Marc Roca.

The 25-year-old former Espanyol player has become a forgotten man in the Bayern Munich rotation and has not been able to crack the lineup on a consistent basis since arriving in Bavaria back in 2020.

Nagelsmann indicated that Roca is unhappy with his role and that there would be talks after the season regarding which direction both parties should go in for next season:

Nagelsmann sobre el futuro de Marc Roca: "El papel definitivamente no es lo que él quiere. Tiene una fuerte competencia para el puesto. Por supuesto que quiere jugar más. Hablaremos al final de la temporada", el Betis está en ello. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) April 1, 2022

Nagelsmann on Marc Roca’s future: “The role is definitely not what he wants. He has strong competition for the position. Of course he wants to play more. We’ll talk at the end of the season”, Betis is on it.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, however, stated that Roca is not currently interested in a transfer despite interest from Real Betis and Sevilla. That could change before the summer, but Roca has been over the top about loving his life in Munich. Will he sign up for another year as a deep reserve?