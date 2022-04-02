Daily Schmankerl: Pini Zahavi pushing Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona or PSG?; PSG eyeing Ajax’s Antony; Callum Hudson-Odoi set for Ghana move?; Lionel Messi, Neymar to MLS?; and MORE!

The longer Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski goes without significant contract discussions with the club, the more transfer rumors are going to be generated.

The latest news from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk indicates that Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is working his magic and is consistently exchanging ideas with clubs like FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain:

When Zahavi is involved, it is hard to discern who he is not talking to. Lewandowski has been linked to the aforementioned clubs, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and also with Chelsea FC before the club ownership decided to sell.

For Bayern Munich fans, there is no reason to hit the panic button just yet. There is still plenty of time for the club to work out a deal with Lewandowski, but Zahavi will certainly ensure the transfer noise is cranked all the way up until formal discussions between Lewandowski’s camp and Bayern Munich take place.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly has interest in Ajax forward Antony:

Paris Saint-Germain needs to get younger in the forward group, regardless of whether Kylian Mbappé remains in the French capital. Removing the 23-year-old from the attack, the average age of the players in that group is 31. With Angel Di Maria likely leaving and the futures of Neymar and Lionel Messi not set in stone for next season, the French giants will be looking to add some young legs to their attack. According to Le10Sport, PSG has taken steps to initiate discussions with Ajax forward Antony and his representatives. No further details as to how serious these talks are with the 22-year-old. Nonetheless, if PSG decides to go down this route, they’ll have competition with Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, which are two clubs monitoring the situation. Since arriving at Ajax in 2020, the Brazil international has made 79 appearances for the Dutch giants, scoring 22 goals and recording 20 assists. Antony is under contract with the Netherlands-based club until 2025.

Bayern Munich’s place in this story seems to be a bit overblown. The club does not seem to be in the market for a player like Antony, even if Serge Gnabry decides to leave this summer.

Another week is close to being in the books and there was plenty of Bayern Munich news for us to think about this week.

Even with the Bavarians sitting out during an international break, the news and rumors were flowing. Germany looked relatively good during its set of games against Israel and the Netherlands, too, so let’s dive in. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Serge Gnabry is unhappy, but still wants to re-sign with Bayern Munich — and why this could be the right time to part ways. David Alaba is campaigning for Gnabry to move to Real Madrid.

Corentin Tolisso wanted €12 million!?

Bayern Munich would rather have Noussair Mazraoui than a new center-back.

Jamal Musiala’s star is exploding.

Germany has a right-back problem.

Confirming a report from earlier in the week that Bayern Munich will not be pursuing a center-back this summer:

Right before the international break, Bayern Munich ousted Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, but there is no rest for the weary. The Bavarians will now face off with a pesky SC Freiburg side, who is looking to hang on to a top-six position.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where both teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

The amazing season (so far) for SC Freiburg.

Why German national team fans might want to keep an eye on Christian Gunter and Nico Schlotterbeck.

A rundown of who might be in this week for Bayern Munich and why some key players might get the conservative treatment from Julian Nagelsmann.

A guess on Nagelsmann’s lineup, why we are expecting the back-three to return, and how we might see Kingsley Coman at wing-back.

A prediction on the match.

Unable to crack England’s squad, Chelsea FC forward Callum Hudson-Odoi — a one-time Bayern Munich transfer target — is thinking of formally changing to his international allegiance to Ghana:

Will Callum Hudson-Odoi line up for Ghana anytime soon? The 21-year-old is no longer part of England’s senior team - it’s quite possible that coach Gareth Southgate will not call him up for the World Cup in Qatar. Since the Chelsea attacker, who was once interested in FC Bayern, has Ghanaian roots, he could also play for the “Black Stars”. Hudson-Odoi told the Times : “I don’t know. We will wait until the time is right.” The newspaper also wrote that the 21-year-old was flirting with a change of dressing. A FIFA rule would allow this change, stating that a player may not have played more than three competitive games for a country if he wants to change associations. In addition, all three games must have been played before the age of 22.

Bayern Munich dodged a bullet on that one.

Earlier this week, we saw some rumors that Bayern Munich was being linked to Denzel Dumfries once again. Falk, however, threw some shade at those reports as only he can:

Paris Saint-Germain might be pondering a sale of both Lionel Messi and Neymar to...MLS? Take it with a grain of salt, I suppose: