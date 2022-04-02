Didi Hamann expects Bayern Munich brass to learn from mistakes with player communication

The recent rumors of players like Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle, and Serge Gnabry feeling underappreciated or disrespected by Bayern Munich has made some fans feel uneasy about the club’s new management.

Former Bayern Munich player and noted pundit Didi Hamann thinks the gap in communication and the lack of a hands-on approach is something that that club’s front office will be able to learn from for future dealings with players.

“Of course, I think they’ll learn from it, and they probably have to. We shouldn’t forget in (Karl-Heinz) Rummenigge and (Uli) Hoeneß they lost two people at the top of the hierarchy who made the club in the last three or four decades. They were the face and the voice of the club for such a long time and when you lose these two people, then you always have a transition period where things can be unsteady,” Hamann said in an exclusive interview with FreeSuperTips as made available to Bavarian Football Works. “I think that’s where Bayern Munich are at the moment, it can be unsatisfying for fans or for people to see (David) Alaba and Süle leave on a free. Süle staying in the Bundesliga is at least still good for the league, but it’s obviously a situation that the football club doesn’t want to be in.”

Hamann went on to say that finances could have played a major role as to why there was not consistent communication from the club to its players. Bayern Munich might have needed time to review each player’s case individually as the team’s coffers are being built back up. In addition, Bayern Munich’s recent exodus of free transfers was certainly not something anyone wanted in this financial climate.

“We know with the pandemic the stadiums haven’t been filled for the past two years, so even for Bayern Munich financially, they have to look where they need to get the money from. So, to lose players on a free is a double whammy in this period,” Hamann said. “I’m sure they’ll learn from it, but the questions in the short term are who will or who can replace him because it’s a huge loss for Bayern.”