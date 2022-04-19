Bayern Munich’s “take it or leave it” offer to Ajax for Ryan Gravenberch is insufficient

Ryan Gravenberch has been heavily rumored to leave Ajax this summer, and of course Bayern Munich are among the teams most interested in the young Dutch talent. According to Mike Verwei of Telesport, Bayern’s official offer for Ryan Gravenberch is €17m guaranteed with a maximum of €6m in add-ons.

This isn’t exactly what Ajax were hoping for. Ajax are asking €30 million in total, meaning that Bayern Munich are still €7 million away from what Ajax are demanding. Bayern Munich have indicated that they’re not willing to raise their offer either. So this means one of two things, the first is that Ajax rejects the offer and Bayern walks away empty handed, or one of the two parties cave in and settle for the other parties’ interests.

Moreover, should Ajax and Bayern Munich be unable to work out a deal, Gravenberch could stay in the Netherlands and play out his contract. Bayern Munich’s latest offer was considered a “take or leave it” proposal:

It’s hard to think that Ajax couldn’t find a better offer elsewhere so this probably isn’t great news for any Bayern fans looking to bring in Gravenberch this summer. It’s almost for certain though that this won’t be the last time we hear a Gravenberch transfer update.