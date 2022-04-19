Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller picks up knock, has to halt training ahead of Borussia Dortmund match

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller suffered a slight scare at training this morning when he was spotted limping off the pitch before seeking seeking treatment.

According to Sport1, Müller was bandaged up and given ice for his knock:

Thomas Müller has apparently injured himself. The offensive player limped after a game with a painful face on Tuesday and had to be treated with ice and bandaged, among other things.

Okay, so there is not a ton of detail there, but Sport1 does not seem to think it was too serious:

Then Müller didn’t run much further and went into the dressing room. After all, the national player still signed autographs and his gait no longer looked as out of round as it did at first.

Sport1’s photo of the treatment was included in the German outlet’s tweet:

Our own Teddy Son watched the training session and had this assessment:

I watched the training session, and I don’t think it’s serious. He got tackled hard by (Tanguy) Nianzou (who else?) and had to be treated briefly, but he wasn’t really limping afterwards. The remainder of the session that he missed wasn’t even that major, there were only like eight players taking part in 3-on-3s. Müller even signed some autographs after coming back out, so I don’t think it’s anything to lose sleep over. I hope.

Should any additional information drop on the extent of the injury, we will update this post.

Bayern Munich faces Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.