Report: Bayern Munich target Nico Schlotterbeck will ink deal with Borussia Dortmund

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), rumored Bayern Munich transfer target, SC Freiburg defender, and Germany international Nico Schlotterbeck will ink a deal with Borussia Dortmund.

No details have emerged on a potential transfer fee between Borussia Dortmund an SC Freiburg, but it appears that the talented 22-year-old center-back has found his new home.

It has been reported that there have been many discussions by the Bayern Munich brass on Schlotterbeck, but ultimately it looks like the club has decided to pass on Schlotterbeck because the club bosses could not decide if the players had the requisite quality to play at Bayern Munich.

Schlotterbeck will be joining Niklas Süle at Borussia Dortmund next season on what will be a revamped backline for BVB.

There have been mixed reports on Bayern Munich’s willingness to acquire a center-back this summer of late. If true, this story will take Schlotterbeck out of the mix should the Bavarians actually commit to pursuing a central defender.