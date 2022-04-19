 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The back three vs. back four debate even rages internally at Bayern Munich

Will the coach be empowered to run the system that he wants to deploy?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the Bayern Munich brass and the fans have something in common: A propensity for debating the respective merits of a back three vs. a back four at the club under Julian Nagelsmann.

Specifically, Bayern Munich executives are discussing whether or not the squad’s unexpected and unceremonious Champions League departure at the hands of Villarreal was due to the players — or Nagelsmann’s system. The coach ran a back four for most of the first leg and a back three in the second leg.

Bayern Munich’s bosses are reportedly not enamored with the idea of playing a back three-based system and think that a permanent commitment to a back four is the best way to go for everyone.

BFW Analysis

This might be something that the coaching staff and front office should book a meeting or two on, to sit down, discuss, and hammer out a solution as the summer transfer window nears.

Or better, maybe the two sides could have ironed this situation out when Nagelsmann was hired last year.

With so many key players up for contract renewals and the club reportedly seriously interested in several other players on the transfer market, squad planning initiatives needed to be set...months ago.

Where do you stand on the topic?

Poll

What system do you think Bayern Munich should move going forward?

view results
  • 0%
    Back four — stick with the tradition and what has historically won games.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Back three — let the coach run what the system that he wants to run.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    What’s the big deal? The players should be able to run whatever system the coach decides with aplomb.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    I give up, I’m buying an Eintracht Frankfurt kit.
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...