The back three vs. back four debate even rages internally at Bayern Munich

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the Bayern Munich brass and the fans have something in common: A propensity for debating the respective merits of a back three vs. a back four at the club under Julian Nagelsmann.

Specifically, Bayern Munich executives are discussing whether or not the squad’s unexpected and unceremonious Champions League departure at the hands of Villarreal was due to the players — or Nagelsmann’s system. The coach ran a back four for most of the first leg and a back three in the second leg.

Bayern Munich’s bosses are reportedly not enamored with the idea of playing a back three-based system and think that a permanent commitment to a back four is the best way to go for everyone.

BFW Analysis

This might be something that the coaching staff and front office should book a meeting or two on, to sit down, discuss, and hammer out a solution as the summer transfer window nears.

Or better, maybe the two sides could have ironed this situation out when Nagelsmann was hired last year.

With so many key players up for contract renewals and the club reportedly seriously interested in several other players on the transfer market, squad planning initiatives needed to be set...months ago.

Where do you stand on the topic?