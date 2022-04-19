Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski...are you having trouble following this contract brouhaha?

There is not a day (hour?) that goes by these days without some sort of story coming out about the brewing contract battle between Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski.

According to kicker, Bayern Munich is reluctant to sell off Lewandowski, but would consider letting Lewandowski go for a proposal of €40 million or more:

The club does not want to release the world footballer and top scorer before June 30, 2023. Until then, Lewandowski’s contract is valid, so the record champion has every right to insist on its fulfillment. An early separation is still possible with a transfer fee of 40 million euros or more. The club rejects an extension of the cooperation beyond 2023 – probably by at least two years – and for more salary.

Meanwhile, Sky’s Florian Plettenberg said FC Barcelona’s opening bid for Lewandowski would be €30 to €35 million, but also that the Bavarians are not considering a sale at this stage. Plettenberg also thinks the most likely outcome for the situation is a contract extension.

