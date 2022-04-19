Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry are not any closer to a new deal

According to a report from kicker, the future of Serge Gnabry at Bayern Munich is one shaky ground.

The Germany international has reportedly been engaged in contract negotiations for months with the club, but the two sides cannot come to an accord due to the player’s alleged salary demands.

Per numerous reports, Gnabry would like to earn somewhere in the neighborhood of €15 million per season:

While Thomas Müller and the association report “good talks” about a cooperation beyond 2023, Serge Gnabry (26) is stuck. According to the club, negotiations have been going on for four months, the attacker’s demands for a “significant increase in salary” will definitely not be met because Gnabry’s inconsistency is also displeasing.

Gnabry has seen most of his success for Bayern Munich come as a wing — a position that could be phased out next season. With the competition for an attacking midfield role intense and Gnabry’s reluctance to play wing-back on a regular basis, it could be difficult for the two parties to find a happy medium on Gnabry’s salary and role.

Gnabry has been loosely linked to Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs.