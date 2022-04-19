Midfield upheaval: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann wants Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer for sale?

According to a report from kicker, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann might be doing some long-term planning to bring in one of his old charges, while the club might be plotting to sell off a player closely linked to the boss:

Nagelsmann would like to have a type six, and quite rightly so. He very much appreciates Konrad Laimer (24) as a “monster, ball-winning machine,” as he once called the Austrian. Laimer’s contract in Leipzig ends in 2023, and there are no plans for an extension.

While it would behoove Die Roten Bullen to sell Laimer this summer, it is unlikely Bayern Munich would be able to put together a financial package RB Leipzig would accept.

As for one of Nagelsmann’s other players from Leipzig, Marcel Sabitzer could be on his way out the door. The Bayern Munich bosses would sell the Austrian if they receive a worthy proposal.

Per kicker, Corentin Tolisso is also set to leave Bayern Munch this summer and Ajax Ryan Gravenberch is expected to transfer in as well.