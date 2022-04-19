Daily Schmankerl: Arsenal eyeing Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer; Erling Haaland to Manchester City despite Chelsea interest; FC Barcelona to offer €42 million for Robert Lewandowski; and MORE!

Arsenal FC is one of the clubs expected to kick the tires on Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer this summer:

Arsenal are eager to bolster their squad this summer and one position they will look to strengthen is the midfield. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves in recent months, however they suffered a blow when it was reported that the Midlands club would ask for a whopping £100 million for the 25-year-old. While it appeared their pursuit of a midfielder had stalled, it is thought they are now targeting a much cheaper alternative. Arsenal are now reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer, with SPORT1 claiming he could be available for just £12 million.

Sabitzer has not gotten on track in Bavaria as of yet and patience could be wearing thin on Säbener Straße. It just appears that that former RB Leipzig star is just not a great fit for a back-up role.

While not quite reaching the “Lewy-to-Madrid” hysteria of 2018 just yet, FC Barcelona is hanging around long enough to make these rumors extremely annoying. The latest comes from the Daily Express and indicates that the Catalans would be willing to pay up to €42 million for Lewandowski:

Barcelona are ready to pay a fee in the region of £30million to £35m to land Robert Lewandowski in this summer’s transfer window, according to reports. The Catalan giants want a new striker, despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang impressing since his January move from Arsenal. And Lionel Messi is also behind their stance with Bayern Munich ‘outraged’ by what has been unfolding.

Bayern Munich played its first game since being eliminated from the Champions League by Villarreal and the Bavarians swarmed an overmatched Arminia Bielefeld side by using a relentless and overwhelming offensive attack to capture a 3-0 victory.

Using a back three, Julian Nagelsmann’s side went all-out on offense and just kept constant pressure on Arminia Bielefeld. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A recap of the match.

A look at the starting lineup and how it functioned during a pretty dominant that only lack more goals.

Serge Gnabry’s excellent showing.

Why Tanguy Nianzou needs to away on a loan.

The topic of tactics and why it is understandable that some players have been irritated with how things have played out offensively.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has no time for idiots making death threats to footballers or coaches on the internet.

“What is going on with people who send anonymous death threats?” Kahn said on a Sport1 talk show. “There is nothing more cowardly than discrediting and belittling other people anonymously.

Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, and Serge Gnabry were named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

It appears that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is headed to Manchester City:

BREAKING: Manchester City agree terms over £500,000-A-WEEK deal to sign Erling Haaland https://t.co/hhBK103msj pic.twitter.com/WI4PjrOitE — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 18, 2022

Given the news above, Chelsea FC might be out of the running for Haaland and not even know it:

The future of Erling Haaland continues to dominate the world of football ahead of a potential summer transfer. The Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker is probably the most wanted property in Europe right now when it comes to football, with Chelsea one of numerous clubs supposedly chasing his signature. Thomas Tuchel’s side were strongly interested in Haaland last summer, but the World champions could not agree on a deal with Dortmund, who were determined to keep hold of the 21-year-old for another season at least. The Norwegian, whose current contract with the German giants expires in 2024, has a release clause that allows him to leave at the end of this season for just £68m, as per Marca, making a potential deal all the sweeter. According to Sport BILD, via Sport Witness, the recent dispute between Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku is set to have a big impact on the Blues’ pursuit of Haaland. Lukaku spoke publicly about his desire to one day rejoin Inter Milan and also criticised Tuchel’s tactics. He has since apologised, but the report from Germany states that this has changed transfer plans in west London somewhat. Chelsea apparently were not considered as a serious candidate to land the Borussia Dortmund striker, but things have changed. Lukaku’s comments did not go down well, despite his recent apology, and it is ‘no secret’ that Tuchel loves Haaland and that Roman Abramovich has the ‘financial means’ to go out and sign him.

What a week...and not in a good way. Bayern Munich edged FC Augsburg, but subsequently was bounced from the Champions League by Villarreal, saw transfer news break on several key players, and might have thrown its hat back in the ring for a center-back.

The big news, however, was that aforementioned UCL exit, which we will talk about and discuss. Otherwise, here is what we have on tap for this episode:

An in depth look at what Bayern Munich might need to do to be at a level to contend for the Champions League for next season.

A personal heat check on where I am with Julian Nagelsmann.

It’s decision time on a few key veterans. Should they stay or should they go?

The latest news on the contract negotiations/transfer status of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich’s re-entry into the transfer market for a center-back. Who can they get? Who should they get?

This scene from Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld was funny in real time, but somehow maybe better in the the tweet below: