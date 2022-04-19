Oliver Kahn details where the club stands after Villarreal and how involved Julian Nagelsmann will be with squad planning

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was not happy when his club lost to Villarreal in the Champions League.

It was an unexpected and unceremonious exit for the Rekordmeister, but Kahn will not waste time feeling bad for himself or the team.

“I’m the first one who’s still really pissed off that we lost to Villarreal. But I also know that in this business it makes relatively little sense to go into a vale of tears and complain about everything. It’s my responsibility,” said Kahn to Sport1. “I have to look straight ahead in a moment like this and straighten everything up. We certainly don’t allow ourselves to be lulled into it. Of course the team is disappointed, you can see that in training after a game like this. Of course, this will continue for the next few days. But we now have an extremely important game for the championship in Bielefeld. And it’s my job to think about it. Of course I was also deeply disappointed. Sometimes you have to show that defiant reaction very quickly.”

As for how much input Julian Nagelsmann will have in the strategic direction and vision for the squad, Kahn says that the manager will be involved in those discussions.

“It’s extremely important for me to sit down and discuss with (sporting director) Hasan (Salihamidzic) and the coach again and again. What is the coach’s opinion? How does he see certain players? Which players can we improve with? It has to be an ongoing exchange,” said Kahn. “The transfer and player market is so fast and flexible today. Today, you worry and tomorrow the situation can be completely different again. There is no other way than that we are constantly in exchange. Of course, Hasan and I are responsible together with the board of directors, who then decide which player to sign. It goes without saying that the coach is involved and has a say.”