Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn acknowledges looking into Erling Haaland, scoffs at the crazy fees

One of the more controversial and hotly debated topics surrounding Bayern Munich’s presence in the transfer market is exactly how much interest Bayern Munich actually has in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is hopeful that it can land Haaland — something that CEO Oliver Kahn did not exactly deny. Kahn, however, acknowledged that the ludicrous price for Haaland is dizzying.

”The Haaland package is often talked about. Matthias Sammer didn’t put it that badly when he said it makes you a little dizzy. These are areas that are very far away from what we imagine. We wouldn’t be doing our job properly if we didn’t deal with a young striker,” Kahn told Sport1. “Of course he is an excellent striker and a very interesting player for the future. These are financial dimensions that are beyond our imagination.”

Haaland’s transfer fee, salary, bonuses, agent fee, and other miscellaneous costs are expected to exceed €300 million for whatever club is lucky enough to land him — which, as of now, looks like Manchester City.