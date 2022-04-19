RB Leipzig joins Bayern Munich in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain starlet El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Paris Saint-Germain is going to have their hands full if they want to keep rumored Bayern Munich transfer target El Chadaille Bitshiabu at the club long-term. The 16-year-old defensive talent has yet to play a Ligue 1 match for the Parisians, but that hasn’t stopped the hype train from building. A new report from Foot Mercato adds another team to the pursuit: RB Leipzig.
Leipzig got to see Bitshiabu in person back in the fall in the UEFA Youth League, and they reportedly liked what the saw.
A recent report suggested that Bayern were interested in Bitshiabu and had some meetings with his agent in Munich. It wasn’t the first time that Bayern were looking at Bitshiabu, with a report linking the Bavarians with the young defender first came about back in the summer of 2020.
He still has a contract with PSG through 2024, and at only 16 years of age, he’s looked at more of a “future prospect” than a current one; however, he’s on the bubble of the PSG team, and it would not be shocking to see him start getting minutes before the current season is out.
