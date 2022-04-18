FC Barcelona fretting Bayern Munich’s interest in midfield sensation Gavi?

German outlet Bild captured a report from Mundo Deportivo, which states that FC Barcelona might be sweating Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in midfield phenom Gavi.

Apparently, FC Barcelona’s hefty transfer wish list could leave the club scrambling for money to re-sign some of its current players — if any of the rumored, expensive transfers actually come to fruition. One of the contract casualties could be Gavi, whose deal expires in 2023:

According to a report in the Spanish newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”, FC Bayern is on Barça’s top talent Gavi (17). The report states that those responsible for the German record champions are closely monitoring Gavi’s contract situation. Background: Gavi’s contract at Barcelona expires in 2023 — and it includes a release clause of around €50m. A bargain price for such a huge talent. That’s why Gavi is already on the list of many top European clubs. The newspaper goes on to write that the Barça bosses are optimistic about reaching an agreement with Gavi, but they still perceive the interest of Munich as “worrying.”

A €50 million release clause almost ensure that FC Barcelona has nothing to worry about from Bayern Munich in the near-term. Even if the Bavarians like Gavi, the club would not be in a position to even mount a serious pursuit unless the midfielder becomes available as a free transfer in the summer of 2023.