Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle, Lucas Hernandez, and Kingsley Coman near comeback from injury

Bayern Munich’s squad is starting to come back together just in time for the final big step of the season.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann gave his team a break after the 3-0 away win to Arminia Bielefeld, but that didn’t stop a couple of players from visiting Säbener Straße. First and foremost, center back Niklas Süle was seen back on the pitch. Süle had been absent from Bayern’s last three games against Augsburg, Villarreal, and Bielefeld due to a bout with the flu. Thankfully, he shook off his illness and returned to the training ground, putting in a fitness session of 45 minutes with fitness coach Dr. Holger Broich.

Corentin Tolisso was also back at Säbener. The French midfielder had recently been in his home country following his hamstring injury. While it is too early to say whether he’ll be fit to feature again before the season is over, it is nevertheless encouraging to see him back in Germany.

Speaking of Frenchmen, Lucas Hernandez was at the training ground for treatment. He was out against Bielefeld with a muscular issue, but Bild says that he should be ready to face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. According to Nagelsmann, there was no structural damage to the muscle, and in the case of an emergency, he could have even played against Bielefeld. Thankfully, that didn’t happen, but it implies that the injury seems quite minor. The same can be said for compatriot Kingsley Coman, who was also out with a muscle issue. Bild says that he should also be back against Dortmund.

With just one more win separating Bayern and a historic tenth consecutive Meisterschale, it is encouraging to see that Bayern’s squad is starting to reassemble in time for the most important match of the Bundesliga season.