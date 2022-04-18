Bayern Munich expected to extend Sven Ulreich’s contract

Bayern Munich are not having an easy time extending some of their biggest names right now, but one player who is likely to extend soon is Sven Ulreich. Bayern Munich are looking to extend the substitute goalkeeper for another year. This comes from reports from Sport Bild that he will back up Manuel Neuer once again.

Weiteres Personal-Update: Bei Ersatztorwart Sven Ulreich geht die Tendenz nach @SPORTBILD-Infos klar dort hin, den auslaufenden Vertrag um ein weiteres Jahr zu verlängern. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) April 18, 2022

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has been at Bayern since 2015, apart from a quick stint at Hamburg for the 2020/21 season. Ulreich has appeared in 77 matches for Bayern over the years, conceding 86 goals during that time. With 24 clean sheets to his name, Ulreich has provided serviceable backup to Neuer.

These reports point to Bayern extending Ulreich, which probably means they won’t be signing a name like Stefan Ortega in the offseason. Hopefully, this all means more money allocated to some significant signings this summer. It’s hard to complain about another year with Ulreich.