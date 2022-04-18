Alexander Nübel plans on staying with AS Monaco for next season, likely won’t return to Bayern Munich if Manuel Neuer re-signs

When Bayern Munich signed Alexander Nübel from Schlake 04, many wondered how long the youngster would be able to stay patient in sitting behind starter Manuel Neuer.

It now appears that we have that answer. With numerous reports indicating that Neuer is on the verge of a new deal with Bayern Munich, Nübel says he likely won’t return to the Bavarians.

“I think it’s just a matter of ‘when’ (as new contract is completed for Neuer). (Neuer is) having a good season again. He’s the best of all-time. If Manu extends another three or four years and continues to play at the same level, it is what it is. If not, then it’s different,” Nübel told Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The club decides in the end. But that doesn’t matter for me right now. I don’t think Manuel Neuer will sit on the bench. As long as he is there, he will play. I don’t think I’ll come back to Bayern while he’s there.”

As for his immediate plans, the goalkeeper wants to stay put.

“I will play at AS Monaco next season. My loan contract here is two years. (Returning to Munich this summer) is not an option. If Bayern have something else in mind, we have to talk about it. But for me it’s not an option at the moment,” Nübel said.

When asked about the transfer to Bayern Munich being the “right” move and if he regrets anything, Nübel said that he still would have left Schalke in favor of the Rekordmeister.

“I would do it over again, 100%. In terms of quality, it’s the top of world football. I would do it again. I have not regretted taking the step. But now I wouldn’t sit on the bench there anymore,” said Nübel.