Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann wants to see an active summer transfer window

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has an aggressive approach on transfers. In fact, Nagelsmann is the type of coach who thinks that moves during the winter transfer window can be a good stimulus to a team that might be too complacent.

It is safe to say that Nagelsmann will be in favor of adding more talent to the Bayern Munich roster this summer, but could be facing some roadblocks for those hopes. In his post match interview after his team’s 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld, Nagelsmann was asked about the recent statements from sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic that the club “will not take risks on the market.”

Nagelsmann, of course, answered in a pragmatic and practical manner.

“There are also good solutions that are not so risky. We’re discussing that internally. For me it’s important to see where things are headed. We must not sleep through several transfer windows,” Nagelsmann told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s like in economy, if you want to have a top product, you have to invest. If you want to be among the top four in Europe in the long term, then we have to make decisions.”